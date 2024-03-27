Share
Passport-free travel is here in Singapore
People travelling via car between Singapore and Malaysia wouldn't have to worry about forgetting their passports now, as they can use self-generated QR codes instead. The passport-free procedure could reduce immigration processing times and ease congestion at one of the world's busiest borders.
Wed, 27 Mar 2024 03:20:52 GMT
