Share
Q1’24 earnings to drive mixed sentiments in Nigeria equities
Analysts at Cardinal Stone Securities say they expect the Nigerian equities market to witness mixed sentiments as first-quarter earnings of listed companies' trickle in. Adebayo Adebanjo, Senior Analyst at Cardinal Stone Securities, joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.
Fri, 26 Apr 2024 14:35:28 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.