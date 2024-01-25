“The Red Sea is one of the key shipping routes in the world, however, the majority of BHP’s shipments do not go through this route,” and there have been no major business disruptions so far, the world’s largest listed miner said in a statement.

The move follows reports from companies such as oil major BP BP.L and Shell SHEL.L that have paused transits through the Red Sea as strikes on commercial vessels by the Iran-aligned Houthis have stymied trade between Europe and Asia.