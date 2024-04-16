Markets
Richard Branson’s cruise line launches month-long cruise for remote workers

Virgin Voyages is targeting a new type of traveler: remote workers. In March, the Miami-based cruise line owned by Sir Richard Branson introduced a month-long cruise called the “Scarlet Summer Season Pass.” It’s essentially four week-long cruises packaged together to appeal to remote workers who want to spend a month at sea in southern Europe. Read more here: https://cnb.cx/3U689W7
Tue, 16 Apr 2024 16:00:30 GMT

