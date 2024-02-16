Share
Rwanda 2024 Investment Outlook: Focus On Priority Sectors
CNBC AFRICA's exclusive interview with Rwanda Development Board CEO, Francis Gatare, delving into upcoming initiatives and key sectors driving Rwanda's industries.
Fri, 16 Feb 2024 07:37:28 GMT
