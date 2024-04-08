Share
Rwanda-Zimbabwe Business Forum: Enhancing business linkages between Rwanda & Zimbabwe
On the side-lines of the Rwanda-Zimbabwe Business Forum, dignitaries gathered for a Panel Discussion on Enhancing Business Linkages Between Rwanda & Zimbabwe, Unveiling Opportunities on CNBC Africa.
Mon, 08 Apr 2024 11:31:12 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.