Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Rwanda-Zimbabwe Business Forum: Fostering services exchange between Rwanda & Zimbabwe

Catch the insightful panel discussion on CNBC Africa, where experts dissect strategies and opportunities for fostering services exchange between Rwanda and Zimbabwe, as highlighted during the Rwanda-Zimbabwe Business Forum.
Tue, 09 Apr 2024 09:12:56 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top