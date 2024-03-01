Share
Rwanda’s Journey Towards Vision 2050
On this episode of 'Doing Business in Rwanda' we explore the pivotal role of the private sector in Rwanda's journey towards Vision 2050, focusing on the synergy between public and private sectors across key sectors to drive economic growth.
Fri, 01 Mar 2024 08:03:09 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.