The consumer confidence index (CCI), sponsored by the First National Bank (FNB) and compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research, improved to minus 15 points from minus 17 points in the fourth quarter of 2023 and minus 23 points in the first quarter of 2023.

A breakdown of the CCI per household income group showed that high-income confidence, inclusive of those earning more than 20,000 South African rand ($1,053.19) per month, rose from minus 19 to minus 14 points during the quarter, according to the survey.