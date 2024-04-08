Markets
Sahara Group looks to wind turbines to reduce carbon emissions

On the story of the day - Sahara Group looks to wind turbines at the Egbin Power plant in Lagos to reduce carbon emissions. Using the operational potential of the 15 wind turbines installed at Egbin Power, the company says they would reduce an estimated 35,793,360g of CO2 annually,”
Mon, 08 Apr 2024 17:40:25 GMT

