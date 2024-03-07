The Cape Town-based insurer said headline earnings per share advanced 48 percent as the life insurance portfolio grew 19 percent, general insurance jumped 21 percent and a 14 percent jump in investment management earnings after the acquisition of ABSA Group’s asset management unit.

“This set of results reflects our focus over the past three years on improving the performance of existing operations, while investing in the group’s long‑term growth path,’’ CEO Paul Hanratty said in a statement. “We remain optimistic about future growth and performance, with the group being well positioned to serve our customers across all our operations.”