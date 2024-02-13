Share
Saving lives and Saving Livelihoods Initiative: Strengthening of Africa’s health systems
While the Covid-19 Pandemic posed a threat to the world and to Africa, it also presented an opportunity to rethink, shift and reset. In the face of Covid-19 Ethiopia took the initiative to implement improved practices focusing on water, sanitation and hygiene.
Tue, 13 Feb 2024 13:55:50 GMT
