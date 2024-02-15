A significant portion of Senegal’s funding is on concessional terms, and a planned reduction in issuing more expensive syndicated loans will minimise its dependence on volatile private debt, a spokesperson for the fund said in emailed comments.

The abrupt postponement of the Feb. 25 vote until December plunged the once-stable country into crisis, intensifying a backlash against what many see as a bid to extend Sall’s mandate and undermine one of the remaining democracies in coup-hit west Africa.