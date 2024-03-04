But disappointment in Sall’s second term and the president’s thwarted attempt to postpone the next vote have shaken Gueye’s allegiance to the ruling Benno Bokk Yakaar (BBY) coalition.

Reclining on a sofa at his home in Dakar, Gueye said he was saddened that Sall’s presidency had culminated in a bitter electoral tussle with the opposition and in unrest that has dented Senegal’s reputation as one of West Africa’s more stable nations.