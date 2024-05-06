“As a result of this review, Shell has decided to reshape the downstream portfolio and intends to divest our shareholding in SDSA… this decision was not taken lightly,” a Shell statement said. It did not specify when the decision took effect.

Shell Downstream SA (SDSA) was formed after Shell South Africa and black empowerment company, Thebe Investment Corporation, agreed a decade ago to merge Shell South Africa Marketing and Shell South Refining businesses. Thebe held a 28% equity stake.