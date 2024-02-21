Godongwana told parliament debt levels were unsustainably high at a time when the economy was facing lack-lustre growth because of power shortages, logistics bottlenecks and a general mismanagement of public funds.

The GFECRA, which is held by the South African Reserve Bank, captures losses and profits on foreign currency reserves, which helps reduce currency volatility. The reserves are currently valued at over R500 billion rand as the rand trades near its lowest levels against the dollar.