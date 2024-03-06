The business confidence index fell to 30 points in the first quarter from 31 points in the previous three months, according to a survey by the Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) and compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research.

“The same supply constraints, including load-shedding, logistical challenges, and heightened global and domestic policy uncertainty, keep South African businesses in a stranglehold,” said Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist and head of research at RMB.