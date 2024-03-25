South Africa-headquartered MTN said its headline earnings per share – one of the main profit measures – fell to 315 cents for the year ended on Dec. 31, from a restated 1,137 cents a year earlier.

Nigeria’s central bank in June adopted new forex rules that MTN said had since led to an approximately 96.7% devaluation in the exchange rate to 907.1 naira per dollar by the end of December.