South Africa-headquartered MTN said its headline earnings per share – one of the main profit measures – would fall between 60% and 80% in the year ended Dec. 31 from 1,154 cents a year earlier.

Nigeria’s central bank in June adopted new forex rules that MTN said had since led to an approximately 96.7% devaluation in the exchange rate to 907.1 naira per dollar by the end of December.