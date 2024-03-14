The lender posted headline earnings of 42.9 billion rand ($2.31 billion) for the year ended Dec. 31, while total net income grew by 20% to 177.6 billion rand, driven by net interest income growth of 25% and non-interest revenue growth of 13%.

The top five private South African banks, including Standard Bank – among the continent’s biggest – are generally known to have well-capitalised balance sheets and conservative lending practices.