Patel’s department oversees a number of regulatory and financial development agencies, including the competition commission which would have a say in any potential new bid by BHP Group BHP.AX for Anglo American AAL.L.

“It has been a great honour to serve my country as a member of cabinet for 15 years and three terms of office,” Patel said in a statement. “I have advised the President that I will conclude my service in cabinet at the end of this third term.”