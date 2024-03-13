The company’s Chief Financial Officer Chris Rein told CNBC Africa’s Zanele Morrison that through a combination of organic growth and leveraging of technologies, the company hoped to almost double its market share to 23 percent from the current 12 percent.

Webuycars will be listed on April 11, completing an unbundling process its owners Transaction Capital hope will unlock value for its shareholders. In its pre-listing statement to the stock exchange the company said four month sales to the end of January rose 17 percent compared with a year ago.