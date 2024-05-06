“Certainly the conversations we’re having with corporates does suggest that we’re going to start to see a recovery,” Richard Stout, Head of Equity Capital Markets SA and Sub-Saharan Africa at Standard Bank Group, told CNBC Africa’s Power Lunch Southern Africa show. “How quickly that comes through I think depends on I guess the election outcome and how quickly confidence returns but certainly anecdotally yes we’re certainly forecasting a busier back end to this year and certainly a busier 2025.”

Power utility Eskom has provided 40 days of uninterrupted power supply since last month, lifting business activity across the country, according to both the ABSA Purchasing Managers Index and the S&P Global South Africa Purchasing Managers’ Index which rose to 50.3 in April from 48.4 in March, its highest reading since February.