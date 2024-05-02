Markets
Startup Caps EP1: Understanding the investment landscape for African startups

Join CNBC Africa for the latest series Startup Caps, a new show which aims to champion the continent’s startup ecosystem. The show will tackle the latest happenings in the African startup space and profile investors, startup founders, and other significant players in the ecosystem. In the first episode we explore what the investment landscape for startups looks like and speak to startups who share some of their experience and challenges.
Thu, 02 May 2024 08:59:22 GMT

