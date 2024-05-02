Share
Startup Caps EP1: Understanding the investment landscape for African startups
Join CNBC Africa for the latest series Startup Caps, a new show which aims to champion the continent’s startup ecosystem. The show will tackle the latest happenings in the African startup space and profile investors, startup founders, and other significant players in the ecosystem. In the first episode we explore what the investment landscape for startups looks like and speak to startups who share some of their experience and challenges.
Thu, 02 May 2024 08:59:22 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.