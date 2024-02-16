Share
Strengthening Economic Ties: Highlights from the Rwanda-Poland Business Forum
Recently convened in Kigali, the Rwanda-Poland Business Forum aimed to delve into pivotal opportunities for bilateral cooperation. Bringing together private sector representatives from both nations, the event sought to enhance awareness and foster deeper engagement in economic partnerships.
