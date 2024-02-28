Markets
T-Bills bearish as investors react to rate hike

Investors at the Treasury Bills market are reacting to the 400-basis point hike in monetary policy rate by the monetary policy committee as traders at Access Bank expect a bearish market sentiment in today's trading. Meanwhile, the money market is expected to witness a decline in rates on FAAC inflows. Adamma Mbachu, Team Lead, Currency Trading at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.
Wed, 28 Feb 2024 11:56:48 GMT

