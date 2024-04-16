KIGALI, April 15 (Reuters) – Drug regulators in Tanzania, Rwanda and Zimbabwe have recalled a batch of Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N children’s cough syrup as a precautionary measure after their Nigerian counterpart said laboratory tests found high levels of toxicity.

The countries join Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa in recalling the same batch of the syrup, which is used to treat coughs, hay fever and other allergic reactions in children. South Africa has also recalled an additional batch.