Tech & Football: Collaborating football and technology
CNBC Africa puts the spotlight on tech brands that are dominating emerging markets and are showcasing their support for football through their collaborations with the Confederation of African Football (CAF). TECNO, an innovative tech brand, has been revolutionising the digital experience with its smartphones in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Africa. Its holding company is Transsion Holdings. Zanele Morrison's three guests joined her from Singapore, Shanghai, and Cairo to speak about their role in the official sponsorship of CAF.
Wed, 10 Jan 2024 14:09:54 GMT
