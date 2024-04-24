Share
The Bahamas to host 2024 Afreximbank Annual Meetings & AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum
The Government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and Afreximbank have signed the Agreement for The Bahamas to host the 31st Afreximbank Annual Meetings and the third edition of the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum. The events will be held in Nassau, in The Bahamas, from the 12th to the 14th of June, under the theme ‘Owing Our Destiny: Economic Prosperity on the Platform of Global Africa.’ Afreximbank says theme reflects their focus to broaden the discourse to determine solutions to the challenges that affect African and Caribbean economies. CNBC Africa brings you the highlights of the launch of the host signing agreement.
Wed, 24 Apr 2024 13:21:20 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.