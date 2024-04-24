Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

The Bahamas to host 2024 Afreximbank Annual Meetings & AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum

The Government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and Afreximbank have signed the Agreement for The Bahamas to host the 31st Afreximbank Annual Meetings and the third edition of the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum. The events will be held in Nassau, in The Bahamas, from the 12th to the 14th of June, under the theme ‘Owing Our Destiny: Economic Prosperity on the Platform of Global Africa.’ Afreximbank says theme reflects their focus to broaden the discourse to determine solutions to the challenges that affect African and Caribbean economies. CNBC Africa brings you the highlights of the launch of the host signing agreement.
Wed, 24 Apr 2024 13:21:20 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top