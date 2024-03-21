Share
The CNBC Africa Conversation with Fashion Designer Alia Baré
In this In Conversation episode, Niger-born fashion designer and former president’s daughter - Alia Baré, shares her mission of using fashion to show a positive image of her country. From gracing the runways of Joburg Fashion Week for African Fashion International (AFI) in South Africa to unveiling her most recent collections in Lagos, Nigeria, Baré lays bare the influences of her travels and life experiences in an effort to create Africa-made designs.
Thu, 21 Mar 2024 09:26:47 GMT
