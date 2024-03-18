An article published by BusinessTech in September last year titled ‘The Cost of Being Middle Class in South Africa’ noted that it takes on average just 5 days for middle-income South Africans to spend about 80% of their monthly income. Meaning they only have about 20% on average of their income to survive on for the remaining 20 days each month.

Of the 80% of their income spent within the first week of receiving their salaries, 73% out of the 80% is estimated to be spent on servicing debts and other fixed cost elements. This means on average the consumer is left with slightly above 20% of their disposable income to purchase food, medicines, petrol, and transport costs along with other daily necessities for survival for the remaining three weeks of the month before the next payday. The middle-class lives pay cheque to pay cheque with limited accumulated savings, limited fixed capital formation, and rising debt service obligations with associated marked increases in consumer debt defaults – hence the coinage of ‘crisis’ in defining the true status of the middle class today.