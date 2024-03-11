Mining, a cornerstone of South Africa’s economy, is undergoing an energy revolution driven by the need for energy security, tariff certainty and decarbonisation. Energy aggregators are the key players behind this evolution.

Aggregators are entities that bridge the gap between electricity generators and consumers. They buy electricity from multiple IPPs and sell it to various offtakers, including mining companies, industrial users, municipalities, and even Eskom. Their modus operandi involves using the existing transmission and distribution grid to ‘wheel’ power from generation points to consumption sites, all while paying a wheeling fee to the grid operator. By combining the demand of multiple consumers into a single large volume, aggregators can negotiate better tariffs and terms with the renewable energy generators.