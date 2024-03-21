Share
The cruel reality behind civet coffee in Indonesia
Stay away from civet coffee, PETA warned, after undercover investigators obtained footage showing civets being caged and farmed for their feces. Tour guides in Bali often tell tourists the coffee is made using the feces of wild civets, but most of it actually comes from civet farms, where the animals are held in cruel conditions.
Thu, 21 Mar 2024 06:16:45 GMT
