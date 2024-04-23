Share
The EPA released new limits on ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water
The EPA issued a new rule requiring water treatment facilities to remove some specific carcinogenic chemicals, commonly referred to as PFAS or “forever chemicals.” Compliance with the rule will cost about $1.5 billion annually, according to the EPA, but other research suggests compliance could cost closer to $3.8 billion annually: https://cnb.cx/4cR6HxU
Tue, 23 Apr 2024 16:00:54 GMT
