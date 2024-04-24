Digital transformation in Africa is more than just laying kilometres of fibre to connect communities. It also means providing opportunities to every African, regardless of their location, giving them the tools and resources they need to thrive in the digital age. Significant progress has already been made, with the overall number of internet users on the continent sitting at close to 646 million, mostly through these mobile devices. However, we must ensure that this access translates into meaningful opportunities for education, healthcare, agriculture, and economic empowerment in general.

Education as a bridge to the global community

For instance, the integration of internet connectivity in education has the potential to transform learning experiences, making education more accessible and inclusive, across the continent. It brings with it the ability to access information, e-learning and online courses, supports professional development for educators, and connects African learners to the global economy. Recognising this, we’ve embarked on a mission to map schools across Africa, identifying their proximity to fibre broadband networks and the resources needed to connect them. And we’ve partnered with organisations like UNICEF, Microsoft, and Google, because this is a challenge that requires collaboration to solve. To date, of the 22,000 schools mapped, we’ve already connected 5,000 to high-speed internet, opening a world of educational opportunities for millions of children.