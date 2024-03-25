Lewis Carroll’s age-old adage, that if you don’t know where you are going, any road will take you there, rings true here. There is a growing sense of the term “black industrialist” beginning to take on a “catch-all” phrase to blanket everyone, from those who have built empires from the ground up, hold controlling equity stakes and demonstrate deep operational expertise in their respective businesses, to anyone with a loan or grant from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), National Empowerment Fund (NEF) or the DTIC and holding notional equity stakes in companies.

This is not to suggest that that notion of a black industrialist should be used as a gate-keeper with regards to who can and who can’t be referred to by the term. However, there are some obvious risks to the approach that is currently being adopted, hence some perceived limitations of the program. The first, and perhaps a subordinate issue, is that blanketing all and sundry as black industrialists does not give the emerging and upstart entrants something to aspire to, simply because the concept is neither understood nor properly defined. At the same time flippant use of the term dilutes the weight of the notion of a black industrialist for those who have a proven track record and have created and developed multi-generational assets of significant scale.