UBA: Bearish bias to linger this week
Traders at UBA say given the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting, an overall bearish sentiment in the fixed income space is expected for the rest of the week. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Wed, 27 Mar 2024 14:31:51 GMT
