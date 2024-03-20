Markets
UBA: Bearish run to persist till next week

Traders at UBA say the bonds secondary market has witnessed modest trading activities around the auction bonds this week as the market will remain quiet till next week in anticipation of Nigeria's Monetary Policy Committee’s next move. Kenneth Onuoha, Team Member, Assets and Liabilities at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Wed, 20 Mar 2024 15:53:27 GMT

