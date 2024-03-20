Share
UBA: Bearish run to persist till next week
Traders at UBA say the bonds secondary market has witnessed modest trading activities around the auction bonds this week as the market will remain quiet till next week in anticipation of Nigeria's Monetary Policy Committee’s next move. Kenneth Onuoha, Team Member, Assets and Liabilities at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Wed, 20 Mar 2024 15:53:27 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.