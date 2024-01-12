Share
UBA: Bond market to remain bullish next week
Following this week’s OMO and Treasury bills auction, the T-Bills market is trading bullish sentiments as unmet demand from the auction trickled into the market. For the bond space, the secondary market was mostly bullish for a greater part of the week with active demands seen across securities. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Fri, 12 Jan 2024 14:51:19 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.