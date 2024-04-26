Share
UBA: FAAC, coupon payments to boost system liquidity
Traders at UBA expect FAAC inflows and coupon payments on 2029 and 2049 papers to boost system liquidity as demand persists on the newly issued 24th April 2025 bill. Kenneth Onuoha, Team Member, Assets and Liabilities at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Fri, 26 Apr 2024 14:19:45 GMT
