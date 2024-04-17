Share
UBA: Improved demand seen on T-bills, interest across curve
Traders at UBA say despite the tight liquidity, the T-bills market is recording improved demand with interest seen across the curve. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market movements.
Wed, 17 Apr 2024 14:42:11 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.