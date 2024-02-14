Share
UBA: Improved offers seen on mid to long end of bond curve
Traders at UBA say as the market awaits the release of the first quarter 2024 bond auction calendar, improved offers are seen on the mid to long end of the bond curve. For the T-bills side, buy interests are seen on the long end of the curve, particularly on 26th February bills. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more.
Wed, 14 Feb 2024 14:05:27 GMT
