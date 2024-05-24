Share
UBA: Investors await ₦500bn OMO auction outcome
Traders at UBA say the market is in a calm mode as investors focus is driven towards the 500 billion naira OMO auction holding today. The outcome should further serve as a guidance in both the Bonds and T-Bills secondary market as to where near term investor bias would tilt. Kenneth Onuoha, Team Member, Assets and Liabilities at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market movements.
Fri, 24 May 2024 14:39:10 GMT
