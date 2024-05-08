Share
UBA: Investors await outcome of primary auction
Traders at UBA say minimal activity is seen on selected maturities as today’s ₦179.36 billion T-bills auction takes centre stage. Meanwhile, cherry-picking activities are seen across the bond curve. Kenneth Onuoha, Team Member, Assets and Liabilities at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Wed, 08 May 2024 14:22:42 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.