UBA: Investors take position ahead of next week’s bond auction
Investors are adopting a wait and see approach following today’s of 231.8-billion-naira T-bills auction. Meanwhile, Traders at UBA say traders have opened short positions ahead of next week's bond auction next. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA join CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Wed, 24 Jan 2024 14:21:33 GMT
