Share
UBA: Modest bearish bias to linger this week
Traders at UBA expect a modest bearish bias for the rest of this week at the Treasury Bills Market as investors focus on the 2027 to 2038 bonds. Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of ALM and Balance Sheet Management at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Wed, 31 Jan 2024 14:18:18 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.