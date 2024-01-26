Share
UBA: Rates to print higher over Monday’s bond auction
Traders at UBA say cautious trading activities across the bond curve is the ruling sentiment as investors adopt a wait and see approach ahead of Monday’s bond auction where rates are expected to print higher. Kenneth Onuoha, Team Member, Assets and Liabilities at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Fri, 26 Jan 2024 14:28:14 GMT
