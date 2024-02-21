Share
UK-Rwanda Business Forum: British Investment Partnership Offer
Representatives of four British funding bodies took on the stage at the UK-Rwanda Business Forum to share their journey of investing in critical and priority sectors in Rwanda and to encourage more British investors to take part in the country's vibrant economy.
Wed, 21 Feb 2024 09:12:40 GMT
