UK-Rwanda Business Forum: Succeeding In Rwanda: Unlocking Growth And Opportunities
The inaugural UK-Rwanda Business Forum, convened a panel discussion between esteemed figures from both the public and private sectors, to explore the vast opportunities in Rwanda. They engaged in discussions regarding their journey of growth, reflecting on how they've expanded their investments, amplified their impact, and accumulated wealth in the process.
Thu, 29 Feb 2024 11:03:29 GMT
