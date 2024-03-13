But our prosperity isn’t solely reliant on international value chains. In West Africa, our rapid population growth, rising incomes, and a burgeoning middle class makes us a dynamic consumer market. Our region is home to a wealth of natural resources, from fertile agricultural land to abundant mineral deposits and a diverse range of industries, from manufacturing and technology to creative arts and tourism.

Now is the time to harness this potential and unleash the power of intra-African trade. By strengthening our economic ties and exchanging goods and services within our own region, we can create jobs, boost economic growth, and improve the lives of millions of people.